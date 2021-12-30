Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Chandigarh, Covid vaccination for 15 to 18 age group to start from January 3

Chandigarh has about 72,000 eligible children in the 15 to 18 age group. Six main centres have been identified for Covid vaccination drive for this group.
Chandigarh has received 93,000 doses of Covaxin for carrying out Covid vaccination of the 15 to 18 age group. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Come January 3 and Chandigarh will start vaccinating children in the 15 to 18 age group. There are about 72,000 eligible children in this age group in the city, authorities said.

By Wednesday evening, the health department had received as many as 93,000 doses of Covaxin, for vaccinating the children.

A review meeting to discuss the modalities was convened by the Chandigarh administration on the day, wherein health experts from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, director health services, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16 and others were present.

While six centres have been identified for vaccinating children, the UT will also be setting up special centres at some government schools. Once schools open after winter vacations, detailed schedule will be chalked out by the director, school education, for holding camps in schools.

Mohali and Panchkula are still awaiting orders from their respective state government for orders on vaccinating children.

Precaution dose for health workers

A precaution dose will be administered to all healthcare workers, frontline workers and around 15,600 citizens of 60-plus group with co-morbidities and will be administered from January 10 onwards. A gap of nine months from the date of administration of the second dose is compulsory.

