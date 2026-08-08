In Lok Sabha: Kangra MP calls for mandatory use of modern tech in road construction

The indiscriminate cutting of mountains, rising landslides, and environmental damage occurring during road construction in Himachal Pradesh echoed in the Lok Sabha as the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kangra, Rajiv Bhardwaj, demands mandatory use of modern techniques in road construction in the state.

He told the Parliament that the economy of Himachal Pradesh relies on agriculture, horticulture, and tourism. (HT Photo for representation)

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Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377, Bhardwaj demanded that the Union ministry of road transport and highways formulate a scientific, safe, and eco-friendly road construction policy specifically for Himalayan states.

Bhardwaj said that large-scale mountain cutting and blasting are being carried out for four-lane highway projects and other road initiatives across the entire Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh. “Consequently, incidents of landslides are increasing every monsoon season, leading to frequent road closures, threats to life and property, and the expenditure of crores of rupees on repair work. He emphasised that while development is essential, it cannot come at the cost of destroying nature,” said the MP.

He told the Parliament that the economy of Himachal Pradesh relies on agriculture, horticulture, and tourism. “If the mountains become unstable, the state’s entire economy will be adversely affected. Priority should be given to road construction techniques that prevent unnecessary mountain cutting and ensure the permanent stabilisation of slopes.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bhardwaj said that modern techniques like Turf Reinforcement Mats (TRM) are currently being used in the Parwanoo four-lane project, yielding positive results in reducing landslide risks and stabilising slopes. He suggested that other modern engineering techniques—such as hydroseeding, rock bolting, mesh reinforcement, geocells, and soil nailing—should also be widely adopted in road projects across Himalayan regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhardwaj said that modern techniques like Turf Reinforcement Mats (TRM) are currently being used in the Parwanoo four-lane project, yielding positive results in reducing landslide risks and stabilising slopes. He suggested that other modern engineering techniques—such as hydroseeding, rock bolting, mesh reinforcement, geocells, and soil nailing—should also be widely adopted in road projects across Himalayan regions. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged the central government to formulate a distinct ‘Mountain Road Construction Policy’ for Himalayan states, make geological studies and slope stability audits mandatory for all road projects, and integrate environmental conservation and modern engineering techniques into the road construction process. He said that this would lead to the preservation of natural resources, a reduction in landslide incidents, and enhanced passenger safety, while also curbing the massive future costs associated with road maintenance.

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Bhardwaj said, “The need of the hour is to strike a balance between development and environmental conservation by adopting techniques that ensure the Himalayas remain safe and preserved for future generations.”