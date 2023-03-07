Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In memo to guv, Cong seeks probe into Punjab excise policy

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 09:03 PM IST

The Punjab Congress on Tuesday sought a probe into the excise policy of the state which, it claimed, had glaring similarities with the Delhi excise policy.

The principal opposition party also demanded an investigation into the allegations against former minister Fauja Singh Sarari. (HT File Photo)

In a memorandum handed over to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress leaders led by leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said given the fact that the excise policy of Delhi has been called into question by the Enforcement Directorate and cases have been registered, a similar action is solicited in Punjab as well.

The principal opposition party also demanded an investigation into the allegations against former minister Fauja Singh Sarari. “Despite the questionable audio clip getting viral, no FIR has been registered against the erstwhile minister. Merely stepping down from ministry does not cut it,” according to the memorandum.

