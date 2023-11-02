In Mohali, food adulteration a tough nut to crack

Despite annual inspections and sampling, followed by hefty penalties for violations, reining in food adulteration remains a Sisyphean task for the Mohali health department, more so during the festive season.

This year, so far 197 samples have been tested and 32 cases of adulteration have been detected in Mohali, again around 16%, reflecting no increase in compliance to food safety. (HT File)

In 2022, a total of 582 samples were collected for testing of which 87 (15%) were found adulterated, inviting fines totalling ₹5 lakh as per provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This year, so far 197 samples have been tested and 32 cases of adulteration have been detected, again around 16%, reflecting no increase in compliance to food safety.

The samples collected were mostly of milk products, dhoda, sugar and sweets.

Reports of failed samples revealed use of synthetic sugar and colours in sweets by manufacturers.

In April this year, the then additional deputy commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur Brar had imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Sagar Ratna restaurant in Baltana for violating food safety norms.

Samples of green sauce were taken from the restaurant and sent for testing that revealed use of sub-standard ingredients.

Last year, in June, the court of additional deputy commissioner had slapped a fine of ₹1.46 lakh on six shopkeepers for misbranded and sub-standard food items.

The food safety wing of the district health department had carried out surprise checks at eateries in May and collected six food samples. These samples were sent for lab testing and all six failed the quality test.

As a result, a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on Bikanervala in Sector 74, ₹25,000 each on Katani Sweets in Phase 3B2, Best Price in Zirakpur and Cafeteria Quark City in Mohali; and ₹20,000 on Chawla Chicken in Phase 5.

Besides, a milk tanker in Zirakpur was fined ₹1,000 and on-the-spot challans were issued for unhygienic conditions in the shops.

The health department has categorised the fine under three categories – sub-standard, misbranded and unsafe. While sub-standard and misbranded food invites a fine of up to ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively, the matter goes to the chief judicial magistrate in case of unsafe food and can lead to one-year jail and fine.

Dr Amit Joshi, assistant commissioner (food safety) said, “This year too, we have already recommended action against establishments whose samples failed.”

Pointing out that under the Food Safety and Standards Act, it is mandatory for every food business owner to sell pure, unadulterated and nutritious items, he said any violation will invite strict legal action. He also appealed to people to be vigilant and not to compromise on quality while purchasing food items.

He further said under the Act, every food business owner was required to obtain a food safety licence or registration certificate depending on income. These can be obtained online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in.

