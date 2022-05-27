In Panchkula, Housing Board chowk a hotspot for protesters
In the past one year, Panchkula has witnessed over 68 protests. What remained the common factor among them was the protest site -- the Housing Board chowk. Instead of using the designated dharna ground, the protesters chose the chowk – the main connecting point between Chandigarh and Panchkula – leaving hundreds of commuters a harried lot.
The city, which has Haryana government offices, witnesses people from across the state coming together to raise their demands. According to the data shared by police, 68 different outfits have protested here since 2021, of which farmer unions agitated 36 times, while the remaining protests were by different employee associations.
Water cannons were used at least eight times on the protesters near the Housing Board chowk. One such incident was on March 1, when police resorted to spraying water on protesting lecturers as they tried to move towards Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh in the favour of their pending demands.
It is a common practice for unions to gather in Sector 5 from where they take out a protest march towards the Housing Board chowk, blocking the entry passage to Panchkula. Here, they often end up in a scuffle with police, at times facing water cannons and lathis or spending sleepless nights on the road. However, residents and commuters are the ones who end up bearing the brunt of such tussles between the government and the protesters.
“We have one major access point to Chandigarh and Mohali, which is the Housing Board junction. Whenever there is a protest, we find it too difficult to commute. We have to take a longer route, which also tends to become congested and is prone to accidents,” said SK Nayar, president of Citizens Welfare Association. He said at times, protests continue till late night, causing more trouble.
In November last year, hundreds of Anganwadi workers had launched a stir, wanting their demands be met by the government. They slept on the border after the police barred them from marching towards the CM residence in Chandigarh.
Panchkula, in fact, has a designated protest site, but protesters say it lacks any facility and no one hears their pleas from there. It was in 2018 when Panchkula residents had approached the administration regarding inconvenience caused by protesters, following which a piece of land measuring almost half an acre was earmarked as ‘dharna ground’. Its location – Sector 5 – is near all main offices and bus stand, but a visit to the place shows a barren land, with a few groups sitting inside tents.
“There are neither washrooms, nor drinking water or electricity arrangement. Daily, 100 to 150 people sit on protests but no one listens to us. No officer comes to meet us. Who will listen to our demands here?”, asked Manju, a leader of door-to-door garbage collectors’ union.
Currently, five organisations are protesting at the dharna ground, including physical training instructors, who are on an indefinite strike since June 2020. Haryana Roadways contractual employees are on a strike since December 2021 regarding reinstatements. Door-to-door garbage collectors have been sitting outside the MC office since May 6.
Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23
As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months. It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected. The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
