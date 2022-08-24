In poll-bound HP, all eyes on Anand Sharma’s Shimla visit

With former Union minister Anand Sharma, one of the tallest leaders in Himachal Pradesh’s political landscape, resigning from Congress’ steering committee, the faction-ridden party, which is hoping to make a comeback in the state, has once again found itself on shaky ground with merely four months to go for the assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, all eyes are on Sharma’s August 24 visit to the state, which comes days before the Congress’ crucial August 30 meeting to draw up a roadmap for the assembly elections. The meeting will be attended by senior Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla , Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, and the party’s campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Sharma’s visit is being seen as an attempt to send a strong message to the rank and file of the party, and an attempt to assert his significance in state politics. The deputy leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha had actively campaigned for Congress candidates during the by-election, but over the recent months, he has not been active in the state. There is a strong section of leaders in Himachal, who still rally behind Sharma, and see him as their future leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Foolhardy to ignore Sharma: Cong leader

Sharma has made it clear that he will not sit back, and will continue to strive for the Congress in Himachal. A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “ Anand is one of the tallest leaders in Congress.It is foolhardy to ignore him, at a time when his party requires his services the most.”

Senior Congress leaders and the party’s working president Harsh Mahajan said, “It is unfortunate that Anand resigned from the steering committee, but he has gone on record and said he will campaign for the party. The people’s sentiments in the hill state are against the BJP, the Congress will win the polls.”

Cong a sinking ship: Suresh Kashyap

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the Congress a sinking ship, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said, “The Congress is a divided house.Two Congress MLAs have joined the BJP, more rival leaders are likely to follow. Even senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has resigned from his position as the chairperson of the steering committee for Himachal elections as he was feeling uncomfortable in the party. Congress leaders are feeling suffocated and insulted.”

Recently, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had also said that more Congres leadesr were likely to join the party. Sharma’s resignation comes close on the heels of legislators Lakhwinder Singh Rana of Nalagarh and Pawan Kajal of Kangra joining the BJP in Delhi.

Soon after Sharma announced his resignation, saying his self-respect had been hurt as he had not been consulted or invited to party meetings, Shukla accompanied by a dozen legislators had met the Congress leader in New Delhi, and tried to placate him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON