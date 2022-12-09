In review meet, Bhagwant Mann assures PM Modi of successful G-20 sessions in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of G-20 summit in the state.

The chief minister, while participating in videoconferencing chaired by the Prime Minister to review the arrangements, said that state was fortunate to have got two sessions of G-20, first on March 15, 16 and 17 on education and then on June 22 and 23 on labour. He said that the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality and no stone will be left unturned for welcoming the guests from participating nations during these events. Bhagwant Mann said that these sessions will be held at the sacred land of Amritsar where lakhs of devotees daily pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and other places.

The chief minister assured Narendra Modi that the state government will make elaborate arrangements for comfortable stay of the dignitaries participating in the summit. He said that apart from assuring their comfortable lodging in the state, guests will be offered the traditional Punjabi food, adding that they will also be given glimpse of rich Punjabi culture during cultural events in the evening. Bhagwant Mann said that if the dignitaries will wish to visit other districts of state like sports hub Jalandhar then adequate arrangements will also be made for their journey.

The chief minister informed Narendra Modi that the state government has already constituted several committees for smooth conduct of the event. Likewise, he said that a Cabinet Sub Committee is also monitoring the preparations on routine basis. Bhagwant Mann said that even the officers will also visit the other states where the events are being organised prior to Punjab, to take stock of the arrangements.

The chief minister said that the state is all set to hold this mega event which will further put the state of roadmap of international tourism. He said that the state government will involve every Punjabi in the event so that the rich heritage of state is showcased to the visiting dignitaries.