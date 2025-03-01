In Saini’s presence, Ambala deputy mayor Mehta joins BJP

Ambala municipal corporation’s deputy mayor Rajesh Mehta, a Congress party leader, on Friday joined BJP in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at his rally in Ambala City. Ambala deputy mayor joining BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former minister Aseem Goel. (HT Photo)

Mehta claimed that the Congress has lost its base among the people of Haryana, adding that he joined the saffron party as he is impressed with the development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and chief minister Saini in the state.

Former minister and ex-MLA from the seat Aseem Goel said that Mehta’s joining will ensure a one-sided victory for the BJP in the byelection, where party candidate Shailja Sachdeva is taking on Amisha Chawla from the Congress.

Mehta had left former minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Jan Chetna Party to join Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year.

In fact, he was elected on a Congress ticket as a councillor in 2020, but parted ways to join his leader Sharma soon after his victory.

Earlier in the day, CM Saini had addressed a rally at the grain market of Ismailabad in Kurukshetra.

He said that for balanced development in the cities of the state, a road map for development has been prepared through the Sankalp Patra.

“He said that with the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the triple engine government will develop the cities and villages of Haryana at three times the speed. This government had started fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state before the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections even before taking oath. After March 12, the state government will start the development work of cities at three times the speed as per its promise,” he added.