Heavy rain hampers work to plug 950-ft breach at dhussi bundh in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Inclement weather has hampered the work to plug the 950 feet wide breach at dhussi bundh on Sutlej in Jalandhar’s Gata Mandi Kasu village.

Workers plugging a breach at dhussi bundh amid heavy rainfall in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, with heavy rains lashing the region, the access roads leading to both ends of the breach were filled with slush making it impossible for heavy tippers and tractor trolleys to bring sand to the spot.

As per the officials, the efforts to plug the breach are on a war footing before the water is released from the Bhakra Dam.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, whose team is overseeing the work of plugging the breach at one end, said the movemnet of vehicles was halted briefly as the tippers and trolleys couldn’t bring the sand to the spot. “Now the sand has been dumped in nearby grain market under the sheds from where it would be transported. People from the nearby areas and other parts of the state are working tirelessly. We are hopeful of positive results,” he said.

He added that once the breach is plugged, it would bring life back on track facilitating smooth movement of people, who are looking after their houses and livestock.

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the official of the drainage department has started work from one end, while Sant Seechewal’s team is carrying out the work from the opposite end.

“We are ensuring free movement of vehicles bringing sand and soil bags to plug the breach and are hopeful of completing the work in coming days,” the DC said.

Heavy downpour inundates Jalandhar city

Heavy showers, coupled with hailstorm left the city roads inundated on Saturday. The meteorological (MeT) department recorded 70mm of rainfall on Saturday and predicted more rain in the coming days.

Commuters faced a lot of hassles in navigating the waterlogged roads exposing the ill-preparedness of the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) and the district administration in tackling the issue.

From market areas to residential localities, residents were left stranded as the civic body authorities are unable to control the situation.

Gurpreet Singh, a local shopkeeper on railway station road, said, “What’s the use of spending crores on cleanliness of the city’s drainage system if there is no respite from waterlogging?”

Meanwhile, following reports of flooded roads, Punjab minister Balkar Singh toured the city and directed the officials to ensure an efficient drainage system.

Municipal commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish also apprised the minister that all the pumps were working at 120 feet road and Pholriwal area to drain the water.

