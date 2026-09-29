Incorrect, inflated bills: Punjab govt puts electricity disconnections on hold

In a relief to electricity consumers facing incorrect or inflated bills due to ongoing billing-related issues, state-owned power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday directed its field offices to keep disconnection of consumer connections in abeyance with immediate effect.

In a relief to electricity consumers facing incorrect or inflated bills due to ongoing billing-related issues, state-owned power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Monday directed its field offices to keep disconnection of consumer connections in abeyance with immediate effect. (HT File)

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The decision follows complaints from consumers who received incorrect or inflated electricity bills, with those amounts later appearing as outstanding or defaulting dues in the billing system.

PSPCL directed that no disconnection action be taken against such domestic supply (DS) consumers until the billing system is stabilised and the incorrect bills are corrected.

According to an order issued by the Director/Distribution, PSPCL, Patiala, the recent strike by meter readers and the ongoing migration of SAP/Non-SAP systems to the Oracle-based Smart Billing System (SBS) have resulted in a number of DS consumers being billed on an average or assumptive basis.

As a result, several consumers received bills that do not correspond with their actual consumption, leading to complaints at field offices.

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{{^usCountry}} In such cases, the incorrect bill amounts are reflecting as outstanding or defaulting amounts in the system, making the affected connections liable for disconnection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In such cases, the incorrect bill amounts are reflecting as outstanding or defaulting amounts in the system, making the affected connections liable for disconnection. {{/usCountry}}

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Recognising the hardship caused to consumers, the PSPCL has now ordered that disconnection of DS consumer connections on account of default be kept in abeyance with immediate effect until stabilisation of the SBS system and correction of incorrect or inflated bills.

The field offices have also been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and not initiate disconnection proceedings in cases covered by the order.

The order makes it clear that consumers should not face disconnection merely because an outstanding amount has been generated due to incorrect billing rather than their actual electricity consumption.