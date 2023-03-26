Incumbent V-Cs from other varsities among 140 applicants for PU V-C’s post

Panjab University (PU) has received 140-odd applications for the post of vice-chancellor (V-C) that fell vacant in January after the resignation of former V-C Raj Kumar.

Besides the officiating V-C, Renu Vig, the applicants from the PU campus include professors Rajeev Kumar Puri, Navdeep Goyal, Rajat Sandhir, Devinder Singh, Sukhbir Kaur, Sanjay Kaushik, DK Dhawan and SK Sharma, among others. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After Kumar’s resignation, the post was advertised last month and the last date to apply was March 24. Among the total applicants, around 20 are from the university campus.

Besides the officiating V-C, Renu Vig, the applicants from the campus include professors Rajeev Kumar Puri, Navdeep Goyal, Rajat Sandhir, Devinder Singh, Sukhbir Kaur, Sanjay Kaushik, DK Dhawan and SK Sharma, among others.

Some incumbent V-Cs of other universities have also applied for the post. Among them are SK Tomar from JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad; SK Mehta from University of Ladakh; Jaspal Singh Sandhu from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; Tankeshwar Kumar from Central University of Haryana; and Karamjeet Singh from Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University.

The new V-C will be appointed by the Vice-President from the panel of names recommended by the selection committee. The committee will interact with the applicants and shortlist their names for further recommendation.

The V-C’s post had fallen vacant after former V-C Raj Kumar resigned on January 10, citing personal reasons, amid allegations of corruption in the university. It was accepted by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 13.

The 13th V-C of PU, Kumar resigned from the post almost a year-and-a-half before the end of his second term. Appointed in 2018, he was given an extension in 2021.

Varsity’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig was subsequently given the temporary charge of the V-C’s post, making her the first woman in the history of the university to hold the chair.

