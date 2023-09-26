India, Canada should work together to bring truth out: SGPC resolution

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee on Monday passed a resolution on the escalating India-Canada standoff over the murder of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar stating that a statement made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in parliament cannot be ‘simply ruled out’.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

The meeting was presided over by president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Expressing concern over Trudeau’s allegations, the resolution said, “A statement made by a Prime Minister in a Parliament of any country cannot be considered ordinary and can be believed to be based on facts.”

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week following Trudeau’s explosive allegations of the ‘potential’ involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan extremist Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’, and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

The SGPC resolution urged both countries to rise above politics and bring the truth behind the killing out in public.

“Both countries should adopt a sincere approach and bring out the reality behind these allegations. If it is suppressed, it will be considered as injustice with the human rights”, SGPC resolution further said.

The SGPC also strongly condemned the spreading of vilified propaganda against the Sikhs and Punjab over the media and social media. It said the India-Canada issue has turned into character assassination of the Sikhs by a large section of the media.