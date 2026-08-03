India Hockey 360 Festival brings global hockey expertise to Chandigarh

The inaugural India Hockey 360 Festival concluded successfully in Chandigarh on Sunday, bringing together renowned North American hockey experts, coaches and enthusiasts to promote the growth of roller, ball and ice hockey in India. The two-day festival focused on coaching education, player development and community engagement, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from international experts while strengthening the sport’s grassroots ecosystem.

The festival commenced on August 1 with the Try Ball Hockey Activation at Nexus Elante, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

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Co-organised by Tulsea Sports Marketing (TSM) and NHL broadcaster Randip Janda, the festival served as a platform to connect India’s hockey community with leading global organisations and professional coaches through a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing player development, coaching standards and public awareness of the sport.

The festival commenced on August 1 with the Try Ball Hockey Activation at Nexus Elante, Chandigarh, where participants of all age groups experienced the sport through engaging skill-based activities designed to introduce newcomers to ball hockey.

The second day featured a Coaches Summit, Elite Roller Hockey Clinic and 3x3 Exhibition at the Sector 10 Skating Rink, Chandigarh, organised in collaboration with the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI). Harry Mahesh, assistant coach of the Abbotsford Canucks, conducted the elite clinic, sharing valuable coaching insights and technical expertise with players and coaches.

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{{^usCountry}} The event received support from some of the world’s most respected hockey organisations, including the National Hockey League (NHL), Vancouver Canucks, Bauer Hockey, the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) and several other partners committed to the global growth of the sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event received support from some of the world’s most respected hockey organisations, including the National Hockey League (NHL), Vancouver Canucks, Bauer Hockey, the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) and several other partners committed to the global growth of the sport. {{/usCountry}}

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“India has tremendous potential to grow roller, ball and ice hockey by connecting passionate sporting communities with global expertise,” said Sreesha Vaman, Partner, Tulsea Sports Marketing.