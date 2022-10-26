India still shackled by divisive laws: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said it was a proud moment that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was elected as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but it was a reminder that India was “still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA.”

Taking to Twitter, the former J&K chief minister said, “Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA.”

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Mehbooba asking if she will accept a member from the minority community as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tweets, Prasad also reminded Mehbooba Mufti of the “extraordinary presidency” of APJ Abdul Kalam and Manmohan Singh as India’s PM for 10 years.

“Mehbooba Mufti Ji! Will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state? Please be frank enough to reply,” the senior BJP leader tweeted.

National Conference spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah also asked when India will get its first Muslim Prime Minister. “Good that the United Kingdom is getting its first Indian origin Hindu Prime Minister. When will India get its first Muslim Prime Minister?” tweeted Shah.