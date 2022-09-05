India vs Pakistan match: Punjab leaders back cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Several Punjab leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer, came out in support of fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who has been brutally trolled on social media for dropping a catch in the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, on Monday.

Pakistan won the Super 4 Asia Cup encounter by five wickets. Asking people to stop criticising Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh said, “No one drops the catch purposely. We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on people who are putting our own guys down.”

Calling the hate Arshdeep was being subjected to “appalling”, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down.”

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer called Arshdeep the future of the nation. “Victory or defeat is given in a game. Arshdeep is an upcoming star, who has carved out niche in short span. It is regressive to troll him for the drop of a catch.Hate has no place in sports.” He also spoke to Arshdeep’s mother Baljit Kaur on the phone and told her that Punjab and the whole country was with him.

Former CM Amarinder Singh said it was unfortunate that Arshdeep was being mocked over dropping the catch. “Such things (dropping a catch) happen in sports especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes. Arshdeep, do not be disappointed. You have a long and glorious career ahead,” he said in a Facebook post.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed those who targeted Arshdeep and called him a ‘Khalistani’. “Arshdeep Singh is a bright player. He played very well and everybody in the country stands by him,” he said in a video message.

In a tweet, he said, “India comes before cricket. I reject Pakistan’s propaganda and stand with Arshdeep Singh.”