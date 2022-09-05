India vs Pakistan match: Punjab leaders back cricketer Arshdeep Singh
AAP MP Raghav Chadha, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa backed the 23-year-old fast bowler who is being trolled for dropping a catch in the India-Pakistan match in Dubai
Several Punjab leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, a former cricketer, came out in support of fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who has been brutally trolled on social media for dropping a catch in the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, on Monday.
Pakistan won the Super 4 Asia Cup encounter by five wickets. Asking people to stop criticising Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh said, “No one drops the catch purposely. We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on people who are putting our own guys down.”
Calling the hate Arshdeep was being subjected to “appalling”, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down.”
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer called Arshdeep the future of the nation. “Victory or defeat is given in a game. Arshdeep is an upcoming star, who has carved out niche in short span. It is regressive to troll him for the drop of a catch.Hate has no place in sports.” He also spoke to Arshdeep’s mother Baljit Kaur on the phone and told her that Punjab and the whole country was with him.
Former CM Amarinder Singh said it was unfortunate that Arshdeep was being mocked over dropping the catch. “Such things (dropping a catch) happen in sports especially under such tremendous pressure. We must support and encourage our sports heroes. Arshdeep, do not be disappointed. You have a long and glorious career ahead,” he said in a Facebook post.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed those who targeted Arshdeep and called him a ‘Khalistani’. “Arshdeep Singh is a bright player. He played very well and everybody in the country stands by him,” he said in a video message.
In a tweet, he said, “India comes before cricket. I reject Pakistan’s propaganda and stand with Arshdeep Singh.”
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics