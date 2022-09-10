Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise 'Gagan Strike' in Punjab

Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:45 AM IST

Showcase precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces’ mechanised columns the ‘Gagan Strike’

Army’s Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted the exercise over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Army’s Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces.

Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana.

In a statement issued on Friday, the army said the operation validated the Apache 64E and Advanced Light Helicopter WSI as potent weapon delivery platforms.

“The force multiplier effect of combining these machines with ground operations has enhanced the combat superiority of our forces. The exercise consisted of attack helicopters being employed as the aerial arm of manoeuvre in support of ground forces carrying out drills practising annihilation of enemy defences, deep penetration and thereby creating a criticality for the adversary,” it read.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces’ mechanised columns.

The exercise was also attended by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command, who exhorted the forces to continue to evolve such concepts and remain prepared to counter any contingency on the western borders.

