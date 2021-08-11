Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indian Army is a force to reckon with: Haryana governor
chandigarh news

Indian Army is a force to reckon with: Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was in Ambala Cantonment for the felicitation ceremony of 25 gallantry award winners as part of the Kharga Corps Independence Day celebrations
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya during the felicitation ceremony of 25 gallantry award winners at Raina Auditorium in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said that India in 2022 is not what it was in 1962, in reference to the Indo-China war that India lost.

He was in Ambala Cantonment for the felicitation ceremony of 25 gallantry award winners, as part of the Kharga Corps Independence Day celebrations at Raina Auditorium. The winners include 10 former army men, 10 serving in the forces and five war widows/veer naris.

“During the 1962 war, the nation was weaker, but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several advancements have been made in the Indian Army. Now, if enemy forces attack, our army hits back harder. Even China has understood this and we have seen a demonstration at Galwan,” Dattatreya said.

The governor added that the appointment of Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to coordinate between the three forces and four times compensation to families of martyrs are bold steps by the Union government.

“Many advanced missile systems have been added in the Army’s fleet that will ensure that our forces are ready to face the enemy at anytime,” he said.

On his arrival at Ambala Cantonment, he first paid homage to the War Heroes at Kharga War Memorial and also witnessed new generation weapons and equipment and lauded the efforts of the Armed Forces.

During the ceremony, Lt General NS Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Kharga Corps, said that as the nation celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence, the force is also observing its golden jubilee.

“It was raised during the liberation war in 1971. In 1975, Western Command was set up in Chandimandir and 10 years later, the Kharga Corps was established at Ambala Cantt ,” the GOC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP