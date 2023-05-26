Army, IAF conduct joint exercise along western borders
The exercise was carried out in realistic tactical settings; a high level of operational preparedness and synergy was displayed between Western Command, Strategic Forces and the Indian Air Force
Indian Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade and the Western Command conducted a joint exercise in synergy with the Indian Air Force (IAF) along the western borders to deploy paratroopers with new-generation weapon systems in support of mechanised forces deep inside enemy territory to facilitate, and enhance the operational reach of their own forces.
C-130J Superhercules, C-17 Globemaster and AN-32 aircraft were used to insert troops and specialised equipment into designated areas in the obstacle-ridden terrain with clinical precision.
The exercise was carried out in realistic tactical settings. A high level of operational preparedness and synergy was displayed between Western Command, strategic forces and the IAF to undertake integrated operations in an obstacle-ridden terrain.