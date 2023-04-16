Indian Railways oust Chandigarh XI to capture hockey trophy

Indian Railways captured the trophy at the fourth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament 2023, ousting Chandigarh XI 5-4 in the summit clash at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Players in action during the 4th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament final at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Air Chief marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff, presided over the closing ceremony and distributed prizes to the winners.

“It gives me great pleasure to be amongst you all here this evening for the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament. At the outset, my compliments to both the teams for today’s enthralling match that was befitting of a Final,” Chaudhari said.

The presence of international teams has not only strengthened our diplomatic and friendly relations, but also served as a platform for showcasing individual talent at an international arena, he added.

A total of twelve teams participated in the tournament, including three new international teams — United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. This marked the first-time participation of UK and Sri Lanka teams in the tournament.

The tournament was organised as a tribute to the late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, a keen lover of the game. The winners and runners-up of the tournament were awarded cash prizes of ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively.