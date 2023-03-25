Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco consulate

Washington

Indian-Americans gather outside the Consulate General of India in support of India, in San Francisco, USA. (PTI Photo)

A large number of Indian-Americans waiving Tricolour held a peace rally in front of the Indian consulate in San Francisco to express solidarity with India following vandalism at the facility by Khalistan supporters early this week.

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags on the consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Scores of Indian-Americans drove from in and around San Francisco and waived the Tricolour to show solidarity with India on Friday.

“The attack on India’s consulate by fringe elements was disturbing to not only Indian-Americans but the whole world community. We wanted to show our solid support and solidarity hand in hand with India “ Satish Vale, a technology professional and community worker, said.

Indian-American community members condemned the destructive activities of separatist Sikhs, who were also present there in small numbers.

Local police were present there in sizable numbers to prevent any untoward incident. Some of the separatist Sikhs shouted pro-Khalistan slogans, but they were outnumbered by a large gathering of Indian Americans who chanted “Vande Mataram” and waved the Indian national flag along with that of the US.

“It was truly heartening to see people of all backgrounds (Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims) and ages show up to show solidarity with India against violence perpetrated by Khalistani terrorists who damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco,” said Gauging Desai from Friends of India.

“I am also disappointed that none of the bay area elected officials has condemned this act of violence against India,” Desai said.”

In recent months there has been a rise in anti-India activities in Canada, Australia and the UK by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples in these countries.

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d’Affaires in Delhi over the incident of vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements during a protest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said the US government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

About 4.2 million Indian American/Indian origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US.

