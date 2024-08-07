India-Pak border: 3,000 AI-enabled cameras to check smuggling: Mann

Jalandhar : The state government is going to install 3,000 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras at the India-Pakistan International Border to keep check on drug smuggling, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday. The state government is going to install 3,000 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras at the India-Pakistan International Border to keep check on drug smuggling, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.

During his visit to the Punjab Police Academy at Phillaur to disburse appointment letter to 443 officers in police, law and justice and home affairs department, the CM said the government has been laying major trust on the upgrade of the police force.

“Focus is on the modernisation of police on scientific lines and even Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being introduced. The state government has already sanctioned ₹45 crore for this,” said Mann, who was accompanied by Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

According to police, Pak-based smuggler are pushing huge consignments of weapons and drugs into the Indian territory through drones and other means.

The CM also asked police officers to play a proactive role in wiping out drug menace from the state.

The CM said for the first time, 410 hi-tech vehicles have been given to station house officers (SHOs) in the state to maintain the law and order efficiently. “This is contrary to earlier trends when the new vehicles were given to the top officers instead of those at the grassroots level,” Mann said.

The CM added the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) force has played a key role in saving more than 1,000 precious lives after its launch in February 2024.

He said the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in Punjab Police in the next four years.