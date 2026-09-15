India-UK CETA to open global trade opportunities for Haryana: Saini

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will open new global trade opportunities for Haryana in textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, and engineering sectors.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the Haryana-UK CETA programme in Gurugram on Monday (HT Photo)

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Saini who was speaking at “Haryana-UK CETA Trade Bridge: Unlocking Global Opportunities for Haryana programme”, at Gurugram said the agreement will also play an important role in creating new growth opportunities by connecting the state’s youth, farmers, MSMEs and startups with global investors and new technologies. The programme was organised in collaboration with the UK (United Kingdom) high commission.

Saini said lakhs of overseas Indians, including thousands of Haryanvi families, have made significant contributions to the development of the UK while British institutions have also played the role of trusted partners in Haryana’s development journey.

The CM said the “Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit-2027” will be organised from April 5 to 7, 2027. Earlier, the summit held in 2016 had received investment proposals worth ₹6.4 lakh crore.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the “Happening Haryana 2.0”, international outreach campaign was launched from Mumbai on August 23 and 24. In Mumbai, MoUs worth more than ₹66,000 crore were signed with 17 companies. During this period, interactions were also held with more than 200 leading business leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the Haryanvi diaspora. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the “Happening Haryana 2.0”, international outreach campaign was launched from Mumbai on August 23 and 24. In Mumbai, MoUs worth more than ₹66,000 crore were signed with 17 companies. During this period, interactions were also held with more than 200 leading business leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the Haryanvi diaspora. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini said that to promote the Global Investors Summit-2027, roadshows will be organised in seven major cities of the country and nine major global economic centres, including Japan, South Korea, Davos, Germany, the UK, Brazil, Chile and Dubai.