Indonesian envoy meets CM Khattar

: Indonesia’s Ambassador to India Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Wednesday and held extensive discussions.

Chief minister Khattar and the Indonesian ambassador held discussions on various matters to further strengthen the bilateral ties. Krisnamurthi invited Haryana to invest in sectors like Pharma, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), Medical and other commodity sectors, a government spokesperson said. ENDS

