Industrial land for real estate: 7 Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation officials sent to police custody till Jan 9

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday produced seven officials of Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) before the Mohali court in the case of an alleged illegal transfer of an industrial plot to a real estate company and allowing it to establish a township in Phase-9 Industrial area. The court has sent them to police remand till January 9. On Thursday, VB registered a criminal case against former industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora, already in jail and 10 government officers including IAS officer Neelima.

The bureau arrested seven officials including Estate Officer Ankur Chaudhary, general manager (Personnel) Davinderpal Singh, chief general manager (Planning) JS Bhatia, ATP (Planning) Ashima Aggarwal, Executive Engineer Parminder Singh, DA Rajat Kumar, and SDE Sandeep Singh.

While seeking the remand, the VB stated before the court, that, it needs to collect the evidence and some documents are to be recovered from the arrested officials regarding the transfer of the plot, following which the court remanded them custody till January 9.

The vigilance bureau has also booked three partners of realtor firm Gulmohar Township Private Limited - Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

On October 16, vigilance arrested former minister Arora from Zirakpur while handing over a bag containing ₹ 50 lakh to vigilance officer AIG Manmohan Kumar to help in clearing his name from the ongoing inquiries against him, including a disproportionate assets case.

The FIR was registered on Thursday under section 13 (1) (a), 13 (2) of The Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy at vigilance bureau police station Mohali. The role of various other persons would also be investigated during the investigation. During the VB probe till now, it has been found that if this plot was to be sold as per the rules, the government would have got an income of ₹600 to ₹700 crore. At the time of sale of 125 plots by Gulmohar Township, no proposal report, project report, articles of association and memorandum of association was demanded from any buyer party and all plots were sold illegally, the probe has revealed.

