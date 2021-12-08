Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inebriated cops create ruckus in Ludhiana, booked

One of the cops, Dharmvir, has been arrested, while the other, Gyanpreet, is at large; both have been booked for creating ruckus
The locals accused the police personnel of being under the influence of liquor, snatching a mobile phone and threatening them with false implication in a case. (Hindustan Times/for representation only)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two police personnel were beaten up by locals for creating ruckus outside a liquor vend in New Kundanpuri on Tuesday evening.

The locals accused the police personnel of being under the influence of liquor, snatching a mobile phone and threatening them with false implication in a case. Before police reached the spot, one of the cops left the scene.

A video of the incident, recorded by a bystander, was circulated on the internet.

“One of the cops, Dharmvir, has been arrested, while the other, Gyanpreet, is at large. Both of them are constables, deputed at Police Lines, and got jobs on compassionate grounds,” said sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station.

The SHO added that the duo was absent from duty without any information to the department, adding that at the time of the incident, both were in police uniform and in an inebriated condition. They have been booked for creating ruckus in public.

