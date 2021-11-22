Infant snatched: Ludhiana police seek details of Alto cars registered as taxis

Investigating the kidnapping of a rag-picker’s four-month-old son, police approached the Regional Transport Office and sought details of all Maruti Suzuki Alto cars, being used as taxi. Closed-circuit television cameras installed at the crime spot had revealed that an Alto, bearing a yellow registration plate, had been used in the crime.

Police have also contacted local hospitals, nursing homes and doctors to know if any infant was brought to them for treatment of cold, as the kidnapped infant was suffering from cold as told by his mother, Rupa Devi.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Dharmpal Juneja said the car used by the accused was captured on CCTVs installed in the area but its registration number was not clear.

“We have asked the transport department to provide details of the owners of Alto cars registered as taxis. Police have also asked the transport department to check if the taxis are attached with online taxi service provider applications,” said the ACP.

“The car was captured while fleeing towards Bahadurke road. Police teams are also keeping tabs on Alto cars in surrounding areas,” he added.

Posing as Good Samaritans, a car-borne woman and her male aide had kidnapped a rag-picker’s four-month-old son from the Grain Market near Jalandhar Bypass late Friday night. The accused had approached the rag-picker’s family on the pretext of donating woollens and food for the children. An FIR was lodged against unidentified accused at Salem Tabri police station.