Infighting between Anurag, Jai Ram derailed infra projects: HP deputy CM Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday claimed that a rift between Union minister Anurag Thakur and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur stalled the development projects during the previous BJP regime in the state.

Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressing a press conference at Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Saying that the Opposition was trying to mislead people of the state on the guarantees promised by the Congress, he said, “It was due to a rift between the two BJP leaders -- Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur -- that the Una-Hamirpur railway line and airport at Balh could not be constructed. Jai Ram even misled the people by saying that a provision of ₹1,000 crore has been made in the budget for the construction of Balh airport.”

Addressing a press conference at Shimla, Agnihotri said the BJP and Jai Ram were trying to spread a message that the government was not stable. “An assembly with 40 members of the ruling party shows that the government is stable. We are committed to fulfilling the guarantees in a phased manner,” he added.

Responding to a query, Agnihotri said the Congress government had to take a loan to clear the debt left by the previous BJP government.

Ensure HP’s law & order does not collapse ‘like in Punjab’: Anurag

Union minister Anurag Thakur, meanwhile, urged Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure that law and order in the state does not collapse like in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Hamirpur, Anurag called the Manikaran clash “shocking” and said Sukhu was shouldering a new responsibility and “should tread carefully”.

He said Sukhu needs to pay attention so that the state’s law and order situation does not break down like it has in Punjab.

The BJP leader also accused the state’s Congress-led government of taking many “unpopular and anti-people” decisions.