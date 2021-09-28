Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Inflation, unemployment, apple crisis to be main bypoll issues in Himachal: Congress
chandigarh news

Inflation, unemployment, apple crisis to be main bypoll issues in Himachal: Congress

Himachal Pradesh Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the party was confident of winning the bypolls
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Bharatiya Janata Party doesn’t have any development works to boast ahead of the bypolls. (HT FILE)

Claiming to be confident of winning all four seats in Himachal that are to go to the polls, the Congress claimed on Tuesday that inflation, unemployment and apple crisis will be the main issues this time.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the Bharatiya Janata Party doesn’t have any development works to boast of either.

He said the agrarian crisis, especially its impact on the apple market, will be a major poll issue, especially since two of the seats that are going to the polls are in apple-producing areas.

