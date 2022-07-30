In-laws held for killing man, burning his body in Jalandhar
The local police here on Friday arrested four members of a family, including a woman, for allegedly killing their son-in-law and later burning his body in Adampur area in Jalandhar.
The accused have been identified as the deceased’s father-in-law Jaswinder Singh, mother-in-law Shakuntala, brother-in-law Yuvraj Singh, and a juvenile.
Senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said that a complaint was registered at Adampur police station by the deceased Loveleen Kumar’s father Rajinder Kumar that his son has been murdered and his body was burnt.
“A case under section 302 and 201 IPC was registered against unidentified persons. The father also confessed that his son’s in-laws were unhappy because of their love marriage. Following investigation by DSP, Adampur, Sarabjeet Rai, the four accused were arrested,” the SSP said.
The SSP also revealed that Loveleen Kumar had a habit of excessive drinking after which he used to beat his wife.
“On Monday, he was heavily drunk when he visited his in-laws and started fighting with his wife. His in-laws nabbed him and Yuvraj Singh hit him on his head and when Loveleen started screaming, he put a cloth in his mouth which caused suffocation, leading to his death. Yuvraj tied the dead body to a bed-sheet and threw it body near the house. After that, he went to a nearby petrol pump to buy petrol which he used to burn the body,” the SSP added.
The three accused are now on police remand and the juvenile has been sent to protection home in Ludhiana, police said.
-
CM leads drive to take possession of illegally occupied land in Mohali
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday supervised a government drive to take possession of 2,828 acres of illegally encroached prime land worth Rs 350 crore in Majri block of Mohali from 15 influential encroachers, including sons of newly elected MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar. The minister said 1,100 acres of land have been encroached upon by Fauja Singh, who runs an infrastructure company in Mohali.
-
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
