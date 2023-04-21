Will welcome any party that will work in national interest: OP Chautala on pre-poll alliance

Amid the ongoing ‘Parivartan Yatra’ of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) calling out for a ‘change in the state guard’, party supremo and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Friday said he will welcome any party that will work in the national interest.

Indian National Lok Dal supremo and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala addressing the media in Ambala on Friday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran leader was fielding media queries in Ambala when he was asked about possibility alliance before the 2024 assembly elections and if it could be the BJP.

“We don’t have any grudges with any party. Though we are protesting against the BJP with which we have governed the state in the past, we will be with any party that works for the national interest,” he added.

Chautala was here to chair a meeting of party’s office-bearers and workers at the Panchayat Bhawan, where he later addressed the gathering.

Hitting out at his son Ajay Chautala and grandson deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala without naming them, he said, “We had been working to fulfil the dreams of Chaudhary Devi Lal. We planted a sapling, nurtured it for years and when it was ready to bear fruit, some robbers, unfortunately, looted the fruit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former chief minister said if his party is elected to power, they will provide a permanent government job to every youth based on his competence and those left will be given unemployment allowance.

Senior citizens will be given a monthly pension of ₹7,500, he added.