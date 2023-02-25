INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala kicks off ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Nuh

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday kick-started the second day of his ‘Parivartan yatra’ from Pinangwan village in Muslim- dominated Nuh’s Punahana constituency. Earlier, Nuh district was considered a strong citadel of the INLD party but the party lost grip after a vertical split, which led to the formation of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 2018.

The INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala’s yatra will cover 4,200 km in a seven-month time. This will be the longest yatra covered on foot by any Haryana leader.

The yatra covered 21km today and concluded at Sakras village. INLD supremo and former chief minister OP Chautala had flagged off the yatra on Friday from Singar village, said an INLD leader.

Addressing a gathering, the INLD lone MLA said during the regime of former CM OP Chautala has an emotional attachment with the people of Mewat.

“Chautala saab had ensured the overall development of Mewat. During our government, the youths were given jobs, the canals were full of water, roads were constructed and water stations were built. The Congress and BJP governments have neglected the Mewat region. The Congress is sitting in the lap of BJP,” the Ellenabad MLA added.

He further alleged that some people, who are part of the government, have indulged in land scams.

“When I raised this issue, the Congress MLAs started telling jokes on the floor of Vidhan Sabha, this shows their seriousness towards farmers and their rights. The INLD will form the next government, and we will uproot the BJP-JJP government, the way Devi Lal uprooted the Congress from state and the Centre,” he added.

Abhay was referring to his tiff with his nephew and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The tiff happened in Haryana Vidhan Sabha on February 21 when Abhay Singh Chautala referred to ‘land sharks’ allegedly grabbing prime land in the vicinity of Hisar airport, drawing a sharp response from Dushyant. Later, a breach of privilege motion was moved against Abhay in the assembly.

He alleged the BJP government of dividing people into caste and religious lines.

“During this regime, the BJP government has made various attempts to break the social fabrics of the society, and they are doing the same, to get political mileage,” Abhay added.

The yatra, which started on February 24, will culminate in Kurukshetra on September 25, the birth anniversary of former deputy Prime Minister and Abhay's grandfather Devi Lal.

INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee said they will cover four to five villages per day by walking a distance of 20 km to 30 km.

While interacting with the media in Bhiwani, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala wished his estranged uncle Abhay good luck for his yatra.

Rohtak–based political expert, Satish Tyagi said both factions of the Chautala clan, Abhay Singh and his nephew Dushyant, are trying to claim Devi Lal’s legacy, and Abhay is trying to capture the public’s anti-government sentiments.