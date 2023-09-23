INLD lost relevance after Abhay took over, says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday slammed his Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala and claimed that the party has lost its relevance since his uncle took charge. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala

Interacting with media persons after chairing a grievances meeting, Dushyant said that his party has been canvassing in poll-bound Rajasthan and will perform better.

“We won 10 assembly seats in Haryana Assembly polls in 2019 after hard work of 11 months. However, the INLD saw its all-time worst show due to poor leadership. The INLD, which had 20 MLAs in 2014, was reduced to only one seat in the 2019 polls. Under Ajay Chautala’s leadership, the INLD had won 6 seats in Rajasthan in 2003. This time, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will perform even better,” he added. The deputy CM heard 12 grievances in the meeting.

The deputy CM expressed dissatisfaction over Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) registrar Gulshan Taneja’s failure to appear in front of the grievances committee. The official was to appear in a case pertaining to PhD degree of JJP student wing Indian National Student Organisation’s (INSO) national chief Pradeep Deswal.

The MDU has not awarded a degree to Deswal since academic session 2020-21 as a complaint citing that a registered advocate can’t pursue PhD degree had been filed.

Dushyant directed Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar to call MDU vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh or registrar in the next meeting.

During the meeting, Deswal said the Punjab and Haryana bar council had rejected the complaint against him and said that it was filed with “malafide intention and political rivalry”. He presented a copy of the bar council’s order.

Deswal said that his issue is associated with 18 lakh registered advocates under the Bar council of India and non-awarding of degree is violation of “his fundamental right of education.”

Dushyant stressed on the urgency of improving drinking water supply in Asthal

Bohar village and set a one-month deadline. He emphasised the need to prioritise the proposal for a sewer line under the AMRUT-2 scheme in Asthal Bohar colony. The scheme has a funding of ₹36,000 crore from the Central government.

In response to a complaint from a Sector 37 resident regarding a flat in Forest City, the deputy CM directed the builder to cover the expenses of quality checks.