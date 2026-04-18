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INLD objects proposed move to recover fuel surcharge by relaxing regulations

The INLD leader said that the petition of the UHBVN was quietly accepted on March 3, 2026, and that of the DHBVN on April 8, 2026, with consumers in the state not having a hint of it

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Friday objected to Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) accepting the petitions of two power distribution companies – Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) – for implementation of a 47 paise per unit fuel and power purchase adjustment (FPPA) surcharge by relaxing regulations.

The INLD leader said that the petition of the UHBVN was quietly accepted on March 3, 2026, and that of the DHBVN on April 8, 2026, with consumers in the state not having a hint of it. (HT File)

In a statement, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader said that the petitions have been filed under the pretext of “alleged difficulty” by seeking relaxation in the provisions of multi year tariff regulations 81, 82, and 84, as well as regulation 68. “The real intention is to avoid collecting the surcharge during the 2025–26 financial year and recover it from the public along with carrying costs. This is clearly to exploit energy consumers,’’ Singh said.

The INLD leader said that the petition of the UHBVN was quietly accepted on March 3, 2026, and that of the DHBVN on April 8, 2026, with consumers in the state not having a hint of it. “This entire process is a deception in the name of transparency,” he alleged.

 
dakshin haryana bijli vitran nigam
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / INLD objects proposed move to recover fuel surcharge by relaxing regulations
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / INLD objects proposed move to recover fuel surcharge by relaxing regulations
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