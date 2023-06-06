FIR filed against inmates for uploading video from Ludhiana jail

Six days after inmates recorded a video from the Ludhiana Central Jail and uploaded it on social networking sites alleging staff of thrashing them, the police lodged an FIR against them.

A case under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station. (HT File Photo)

The FIR has been lodged against the inmates, including Saurav Kumar, Karamjit Singh, Shubh Karan, Gagandeep Singh and Bhushan Kumar, following the complaint of Sukhdev Singh, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail.

Sub-inspector Janak Raj, in-charge, Tajpur road police post, said that on May 30 a video of an inmate had gone viral on the social networking sites in which he levelled serious allegations against some jail officials for thrashing him badly. He has also shown his swollen eyes and other injuries in the video.

The sub-inspector added that after the incident, the DIG, prisons, marked a probe into the matter. The inmates were involved in the probe. During the probe, the jail officials recovered a mobile phone from their possession, which was used in making the video and uploading the same.

The sub-inspector added that inmate Saurav Kumar was seen in the video showing injuries and accusing police officials. The mobile used in recording the video belongs to Shubhkaran. Other inmates Bhushan, Karamjit and Gagandeep circulated the video. A case under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station.

