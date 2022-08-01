INSO to contest Rajasthan student body polls: Dushyant Chautala

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that his party, Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) student wing Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) will contest the student body polls in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on August 26.

Dushyant was in Ambala to attend a party event in Ambala City’s Balana village, where farmer leader Happy Anttal and his supporters were inducted into the party fold.

Anttal, who has a considerable following in his region, is said to be an aide of former Congress minister and AAP leader Nirmal Singh Mohra.

The deputy CM said that INSO is celebrating its 20th foundation day in Jaipur on August 5 and coincidently, the state government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the election schedule for student body elections.

“Rajasthan has been a karambhoomi of our party’s ideologue Chaudhary Devi Lal and my father Ajay Chautala, who has been a member of the legislative assembly twice. We have remained active in the bordering state politics earlier too and now we are celebrating a national-level event there. Workers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and others will attend the celebrations in large numbers, and INSO will give a tough fight in the elections,” he said.

He was responding to a query by a reporter on the foundation day celebrations in another state. As per media reports, the elections process in Rajasthan will begin from August 18 and end on August 27 with the announcement of results, while the voting will take place on August 26 at all the universities and their affiliated colleges.

He further said that there has been a tremendous response to the party’s membership drive and several leaders from various parties have joined the JJP in the state in the recent past.

“Undoubtedly, there has been a setback to the party post-Covid and farmer agitation, and a rumour was spread that the party’s organisation has gone weaker. However, the public has seen the pro-people governance of the BJP-JJP government and the party is getting stronger,” the deputy CM added.

He rubbished the allegations of his uncle and INLD leader that there is “rampant corruption in departments under the deputy CM” and told the reporters, “Unlike earlier, strict actions are being taken against those involved in graft. FIRs are being lodged against senior officials and termination processes are being undertaken, if found corrupt. I was the one who mentioned about the irregularities in the Faridabad civic body and within two months, a probe was initiated.”