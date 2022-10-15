Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Instant loan app racket: Rajasthan’s Akola village emerges as epicentre

Instant loan app racket: Rajasthan’s Akola village emerges as epicentre

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 03:10 AM IST

An accused arrested in the instant loan app racket, during questioning, revealed that his entire village — Rajasthan’s Akola — was involved in the same crime

Investigations into the instant loan app racket led Chandigarh police to Akola village in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. (HT File)
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh

Investigations into the instant loan app racket led police to Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh as a village in the district — Akola emerged as the epicentre for the scam.

Cybercrime team arrested two more persons, identified as Raj Vaishnav alias Raj King, 27, and Akram Mohammad, 30, both from the Rajasthan village. The former, during questioning, revealed that his entire village was involved in the same crime. He told police that the villagers provide China and Dubai-based criminals with account details used in the crime.

Speaking of the breakthrough, superintendent of police (SP, cyber), Chandigarh, Ketan Bansal said, “The investigations point that residents of Akola village are involved in providing account details to accused involved in cheating. We have arrested two persons from the village and three other residents of the village were held by Delhi police investigating a similar case of instant loan scam.”

“The residents of this village open bank accounts and sell the information further. Approximately 400 crore has been circulated in the instant loan scam.” These accounts are then operated by handlers sitting in Dubai and China,” he added.

During interrogation, the duo also disclosed that they used popular networking platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to send out bank details and admitted to having furnished multiple accounts details to handlers in China and Dubai — Plumber, C Cherris.

It also came to light that the arrested accused and suspect Daksh Partap Singh, Ayush Agarwal were involved in laundering money and they dealt in cryptocurrency — sending money to China and Dubai through telegraphic transfer.

Police said Raj King managed a PNB account of a certain Life India through screen sharing app AirDroid. He has earlier been arrested for rape and gambling in Rajasthan.

Akram Mohammad, meanwhile, also managed and provided bank accounts the handlers.

“We have traced a trail where money is routed to China through Dubai. We have even traced an Indian number being used in Dubai and accused were communicating on this number,” police added.

So far, the police have arrested 31 persons in this case and 17.31 lakh of the cheated money. An additional 60 lakh has been held in bank accounts and 20 bank accounts have been frozen.

Akola, famous for its Dabu print, has around 400 households and is also popularly referred to as Chhipo Ka Akola, Chittorgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailee Dogra

A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP