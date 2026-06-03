Intense rains trigger mudslides on Doda-Kishtwar stretch

Intense rains, misconstrued as cloudbursts by locals in Kishtwar district, triggered multiple mudslides on NH 244 on the Doda-Kishtwar stretch, trapping several vehicles, especially in the Thathri area.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescues stranded children amid a sudden storm at Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (SDRF/ANI)

The locals claimed that there were two cloudbursts in Kishtwar district--one at Gahan in Sarthal and another at Machipal.

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The rains also caused landslides on the NH 244 at Drabshalla’s Zero Point, halting traffic and forcing people to cross the affected stretch on foot. It further flooded the creeks and rivulets in the hilly district and as a result inundated roads with flood water, mudslides and boulders at various places.

IMD’s incharge-director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that no cloudbursts occurred in Kishtwar or Doda districts on Tuesday. “They were intense showers and not cloudbursts. This is called thundershower activity which causes intense rains for a brief period,” he added.

Kishtwar district commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma said, “The restoration work of the affected road stretches has been initiated and it will taken another hour or so to clear the remaining affected stretches on NH 244 in Kishtwar.”

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{{^usCountry}} He informed that there no loss of life or damaged to the property has been reported so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He informed that there no loss of life or damaged to the property has been reported so far. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast generally cloudy with a spell of rain, thundershowers, gusty winds ( upto 40-50 KMPH) at many places till Friday. “There shall be possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm, gusty winds (40 to 60 KMPH) at scattered places during June 3 to 6. People are advised to stay inside during thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds. It is also advised to suspended suspend boating and Shikara riding in water bodies”, he said.