Inter-District Cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Mohali by 12 runs

Published on Aug 13, 2022 11:39 PM IST
After winning the toss, Ludhiana elected to bat and put together a competitive score of 168 runs for eight in 50 overs in Inter-District Cricket tournament. Chasing the target, Mohali team was wrapped up at 156 runs in 48.3 overs
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district team on Saturday outplayed Mohali team by 12 runs in the Punjab State Inter-District One-Day Cricket tournament held at GRD Academy Ground here.

After winning the toss, Ludhiana elected to bat and put together a competitive score of 168 runs for eight in 50 overs.

Both Saksham Vij and Shabd Tangri scored half centuries and played knocks of 50 runs and 53 runs, respectively.

While Himanshi clinched three wickets against Ludhiana, Aryan Bhatia took two wickets.

Chasing the target, Mohali team was wrapped up at 156 runs in 48.3 overs.

Jovanpreet Singh was the top scorer for Mohali with 30 runs.

While Shabd Tangri claimed three wickets against Mohali, both Karanjot Singh and Sanyam Gill got two wickets each to steer their team to a comfortable victory.

