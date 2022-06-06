Inter-District Cricket Tournament: Mohali dominates Ludhiana, match ends in draw

While the two-day test match between Ludhiana and Mohali ended in a draw, the guest dominated the host on the concluding day of the second match of the Punjab Inter-District Cricket Tournament being played at Mullanpur on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After winning the toss, Ludhiana invited Mohali to bat, who scored 204 runs in 58.2 overs.

On the other hand, Ludhiana could only score 184 runs in 73 overs against Mohali in the first innings.

After a shaky start, Ludhiana managed to score 84 for four before end of the play on Day 1. Resuming the play on Day 2, the host team kept losing the wickets and were wrapped at 184.

Shabd Tangri of Ludhiana remained unbeaten at 61 runs in 154 balls, while Sakhsam Vij scored 56 runs. Both Guransh Singh and Aryan Bhatia took three wickets each, while Aryamann NA Singh captured two wickets against the hosts.

In the second innings, Mohali scored 202 runs at the loss of four wickets at the end of the concluding day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan Bhatia and Sehaj Khanna scored brilliant half centuries. While the former scored 50 not out in 63 deliveries, the latter smacked 58 runs off 84 balls.

Shabd Tangri took two wickets against Mohali in the second innings, while Vikrant Singh and Siddhant Tiwari clinched a wicket each.