Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
chandigarh news

Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs

Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera, who stole the show on Wednesday at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament with his record-smashing 578-run knock, took two wickets against Bathinda in the first innings in a brilliant display of all-round skills. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps.

Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. The third day belonged to Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century. He posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.

Teammate Manish, meanwhile, fell four runs short of a century and scored 96 runs off 185 deliveries. Shivam Punia and Delove Goyal were batting on 13 and 20 runs respectively at the end of the day.

From the bowling line-up, Ravi took a six-wickets haul and gave away 124 runs in his 39-over spell.

Ludhiana skipper Nehal Wadhera, who stole the show on Wednesday with his record-smashing 578-run knock, took two wickets against Bathinda in the first innings in a brilliant display of all-round skills.

RELATED STORIES

Wadhera had bested the 66-year-old record for the highest total in a state-organised tournament, which was previously held by former Punjab cricketer Chaman Lal Malhotra. He also made it to the list of the all-time highest individual scorers in any format of cricket globally at No. 3.

His knock helped Ludhiana post a mammoth total of 880 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 165-over first innings before declaring the innings.

