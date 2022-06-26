Inter-gang rivalry: 4 bikers shoot at 20-year-old man in Ludhiana

Four motorcycle-borne assailants shot at and injured a 20-year-old man over an inter-gang rivalry at Benjamin Road, 100 metres away from the Division Number 3 police station, on Sunday.

A bullet pierced the right side of the abdomen of the victim, identified as Kartik Baggan, and he has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident, one Karan Kalia, 21, of Janakpuri, took responsibility for the crime through a post on his Facebook account. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

The Division number 3 police have lodged an attempt to murder case against Kalia and his aides Vishal, Kunal Sharma and Kamal. They also booked Karan Sharma, Nick Oberoi and Dikhshit Tandon for hatching the conspiracy based on the statement of Kartik’s father, Kranti.

He stated that after opening fire at his son, the accused made a video call to jailed Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora alias Shubham Mota.

The complainant stated that their family had gone to Ghati Mohalla for a religious function on Saturday night. While the rest of the family members had returned home, Kartik and his friends had gone to Manohar Nagar to drop one of his cousins on separate bikes. When they reached Benjamin Road, the assailants fired at him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Harsimrat Singh said that the accused and the victim were old rivals. The victim alleged that at least 10 miscreants on four bikes attacked him, however, as per CCTV recording, there were four miscreants on two bikes. One of them fired two shots at Kartik.

Kartik is a Class-12 student and a member of Puneet Bains gang, who is a notorious criminal facing trial in several criminal cases including dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and under Arms Act. Kaila is a friend of Bains’ rival Shubham Arora, also a notorious criminal who is also lodged in the jail in an attempt to murder case.

Kalia was assaulted by Baggan and his accomplice in 2021, following which an attempt to murder case was lodged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}