International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: More than 1,000 people participate in 5 km marathon

District administration, on Monday, organised a 5 km marathon, to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Punjab Agricultural University. (HT FILE)

More than 1,000 people participated in the event, where many reformed drug dependents shared their stories and urged the people not to fall prey to drugs.

Addressing the people, ADC Sandeep Kumar spoke about government initiatives including rehab and OOAT centers which are boosting the district administration’s efforts to combat the drug menace by providing treatment to the addicts.

Kumar also expressed hope that this event will leave an indelible imprint on youngsters and inspire them to fight against this curse. He also called upon the students to make physical exercise a mandatory part of their lifestyle for healthy living.

“Walk-And-Run” Marathon by Khanna Police

Khanna police organised a 5-km “Walk and run” marathon in Samrala on the occasion of “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” on Monday.

Around 130 participants took part, including district police officials and public volunteers.The aim of the marathon was to raise voice and awareness regarding drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

