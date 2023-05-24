Amid busy G20 deliberations, whispers of Kashmir’s allure endure

International delegates participating in the G20 meeting in Srinagar took out time from the busy deliberations to traverse the local landscape.

A delegate taking her pick from local handicraft during the G20 event in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Mesmerised by the results, South Korean ambassador Chang Jaebok went on about his sojourn on a shikara on Dal Lake.

“The shikara ride was so beautiful. It gave me a serene experience of the sunset. The Dal Lake, the mountains and also the welcoming people, I was so happy,” he said on Tuesday.

Echoing the sentiment, Singaporean high commissioner Simon Wong shared a number of pictures from the ride on social media, writing, “Ended the day with a scenic Shikara ride on the Dal Lake followed by a cultural performance and delicious wazwan dinner!”

Delegates, in their two days in Srinagar, have also been treated to exhibitions showcasing local handicrafts from fabrics to artwork.

A harbinger of change?

Months of preparations, which entailed developmental works and a massive face-lift of the capital city, that went into the making of G20 has enthused local residents — particularly those associated with tourism, handicrafts and cultural sectors.

With delegates discussing tourism and its potential as a harbinger of change, local artisans feel that it will enhance the goodwill of Kashmir and promote business opportunities.

“For the past many years, our craft was not getting enough attention. However, the exports have increased for the past few years and the G20 event is like a boost to Kashmir, which will be known to the world,” Syed Amjad Ali, a paper-mache artist from Srinagar who has set up a stall at the venue, said.

Over 61 delegates from G20 and other invitee countries are attending the event. The guests and visitors have interacted with local artisans and tourism players, where the latter have also demonstrated a variety of crafts including carpets, shawls, paper-mache and sozni.

Carpet artisan Shahnawaz Sofi said handicrafts will get the necessary promotion, adding, “There will be a direct connection of artists who are the manufacturers to international players.”

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries joint secretary Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal, meanwhile, said they were optimistic of lifting travel advisories by various countries following the completion of the G20 meeting. “Travel and our handicrafts are directly proportional to each other,” he said.

On May 24, the delegates will go around touring local landmarks. A one-district, one-product souvenir plan is also in place to promote the crafts.

The information department, meanwhile, has been rigorously promoting the event on social media.

Mehmeet Syed, a local Kashmiri singer popular with the youth, said, “I believe it will open a gateway and will provide opportunities to artists.”

Another vocal artist, Suraj Singh said that he was feeling like being in Kumbh, said, “Some 300 artists are participating in the event and outsiders will get to see our culture.”

Residents remain equally hopeful, with Shabir Ahmad, a local, summing up his feelings: “We welcome the G20 because tourism is the backbone of our economy. We hope G20 will strengthen that backbone and our resources are preserved and promoted.”

