3-day Gita Mahotsav in Australia from April 28

The stage is set for the fourth edition of the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) in Australia from April 28 to 30. An official spokesperson said that the mahotsav has been previously held in Mauritius, England and Canada and now the mahotsav is being held in Australia.

He said that the Gita Mahotsav is a grand celebration of the timeless wisdom of Bhagavad Gita. The event brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the spiritual message of Lord Krishna given in Bhagavad Gita.

He informed that the event is set to take place in Sydney in 2023, and it promises to be a spectacular display of art, culture, and spirituality. The mahotsav is being hosted in Australia this year jointly by the Association of Haryanvis in Australia and the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) in collaboration with other organisations, including Sewa Australia, Hindu Council of Australia, ISKCON, BAPS, HOTA, and many other organisations.

He said that ahead of the three-day celebration, competitions, including painting, Gita recital, essay writing and colouring were organised yesterday at a large scale. The event convener and Chair of the association of Haryanvis in Australia, Sewa Singh mentioned that the participation certificates and awards to the winners shall be handed over on the occasion of International Gita Seminar to be held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on April 30.

