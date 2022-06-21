International Yoga Day | Make yoga integral part of life, Ludhiana residents told

MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Dr Kaustubh Sharma, and additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains today urged residents to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine for a healthy and happy life.

Addressing the gathering during district-level events to mark International Yoga Day here at Nehru Rose Garden and Guru Nanak Stadium, they said that for ages yoga has been a tradition in India for a healthy and progressive life. They said that nowadays when stressful living and lifestyle diseases are posing a serious risk to human lives, yoga could be helpful in making the state disease-free and healthy. They also exhorted the people to ensure that they spare at least an hour for yoga daily so that they reap the benefits of a healthy life.

Anti-drug campaign launched at Guru Nanak Stadium

Meanwhile, an anti-drug campaign was also launched at Guru Nanak Stadium by Brahma Kumaris by releasing balloons with messages saying no to drugs. This campaign would further be extended to as many as 300 villages with an aim to eliminate the drug menace from society.

District in-charge, Brahma Kumaris, BK Sister Saraswati said that under this drive a four-day programme would be held every week across the district to create awareness against drug abuse, adding that this programme would also be organised at government-run rehabilitation centres. She said that with the collective efforts of each and every single individual this menace could be eradicated from society. During the event, keynote speaker psychotherapist, international trainer Dr Girish D Patel also shared a scientific viewpoint on the ill-effects of drugs while ‘India’s Got Talent’ contestant JP Dance Academy performed the song “Nasha Ek Saza Hai”.

Saplings planted

Another event was held at Nehru Rose Garden by Aatma Channel and Art of Living and NGO CityNeeds wherein deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Dr Kaustubh Sharma planted saplings to promote environment protection. They said that yoga was necessary for a healthy body so a clean, green and pollution-free environment was essential for society and they called upon all the residents of the city to plant maximum trees during this monsoon season to make Ludhiana a green city.

Likewise, more events were held at Punjab Agricultural University and Lions Bhawan, Ludhiana, to mark International Yoga Day. During these events, senior officials from the district administration, police department and volunteers from different NGOs practised yoga under the guidance of trained experts.

Yoga session by IMA

Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised International Yoga Day at the IMA House here. Experts from Everest Yoga institute conducted a yoga session for the members.

Dr Bimal Kanish, president, IMA Ludhiana, emphasised the benefits of yoga and the need to combat stresses of life. Dr Mohanjeet Kaur, secretary, said yoga should be adopted as a way of life.

“Yoga is very beneficial for cardiac patients”

A yoga camp was held today in main reception of Hero DMC Heart Institute on this year’s theme ‘Yoga for humanity’.

Secretary DMCH Managing Society Prem Kumar Gupta, along with vice-principal and chief cardiologist Dr GS Wander, medical Superintendents Dr Ashwani K Chaudhary, Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Sandeep Sharma, were present on the inauguration of International Yoga Day.

Yoga consultant Dr Sanjeev Singh Rawat demonstrated various ‘yoga asanas’ that can be practiced by individuals to keep them healthy and mentally peaceful. A group of participants exhibited asanas as described by Dr Rawat.

According to Dr Bishav Mohan, professor, department of cardiology, yoga is very beneficial for cardiac patients and it has been seen that over the years, the patients who have adopted yoga asanas as a part of their daily routine have considerably reduced the risk of suffering from any disease.

Yoga camp was held for students in the college campus of DMCH and in the DMCH College of Nursing on Tuesday. Daily yoga sessions were held at college campus from June 14 to 21 in the morning from 6 am to 7 pm for students of DMCH.

Encouraged to adopt yoga as a way of life.

Senior Citizens Council of Ludhiana, along with the members of Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Atam Park, Ludhiana, organised the day at Model Town Extension, D Block.

Yoga teachers Jagdish Jindal , Ashok Pahwa guided and explained the details of the various yoga practices . Dr Kuldip Bedi, a dental surgeon and also a spiritual and motivational speaker, was the guest speaker. He emphasised the need and the ways to do yoga postures and motivated the participants to adopt yoga as a way of life.

Satinder Mahajan of the NGO welcomed the participants and also declared that yoga classes held around shall be shifted to the premises of the NGO henceforth.