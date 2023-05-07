3 inter-state arms smugglers held in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib ; 5 pistols seized

The district police arrested three inter state arms smugglers belonging to Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and recovered five .32 bore pistols and one .30 bore pistol from them, cops said. Police said the three arms smugglers used to supply arms and ammunition to anti-social elements in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said that based on a tip, the police arrested Gurtej Singh of Bareilly, UP and Dilawar Singh alias Dagar of Panchkula Haryana.

“Cops recovered two pistols from them,” the SSP said.

“During questioning, the name of Sher Singh alias Shera cropped up. He was arrested from his village Auriya in Haryana, and a .32 pistol and a magazine were recovered from his hideout in Kalka,” the SSP said, adding, “The interrogation of Dagar lead to recovery of three magazines and two pistols of .32 bore from his village Nangla Kandyala in Kalka district.”

SSP said that these three arms smugglers used to supply arms and ammunition to anti-social elements in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. She said that the accused will be interrogated thoroughly, and more arrests and recoveries are expected.