Interstate bus stand: Sale of unhygienic food, price disparities irk passengers

The rampant sale of unhygienic eatables and their price disparities without any check have irked the passengers at the Interstate bus stand.

Complaints have surfaced regarding the poor hygiene standards at food stalls, with vendors charging inconsistent prices for the same items without any regulations.

At the bus stand, a 65 ml cup of tea is being sold at varying prices, ranging from ₹15 to ₹30, while other popular snacks such as patties, burgers, sandwiches, samosas, chole bhature, and pizzas are priced between ₹30 and ₹80. For instance, burgers are sold for ₹30 to ₹40, while samosas range from ₹15 to ₹20, and sandwiches are priced between ₹30 and ₹40. Chole bhature can be found anywhere from ₹40 to ₹80, and coffee from ₹30 to ₹40. Bread pakoras are priced between ₹15 and ₹20.

Adding to the passengers’ woes is the alarming sight of swarms of flies and insects hovering over uncovered food items. Rats are frequently seen scurrying across the floors, adding to the bleak picture of cleanliness.

Also, the passengers have complained that the quality of these eatables is also substandard. The vendors are using unfit tap water, greasy oils, stale breads and low-quality spices posing severe health concerns.

Gurmeet, a frequent traveller to Mullanpur, shared her experience, saying, “I carry my own lunchbox rather than eating at these stalls, as I once suffered a stomachache after eating a bread pakora here.”

Baljeet Singh, another traveller, said, “These vendors are blatantly looting us. They charge exorbitant prices for substandard food items.”

Navraj Batish, general manager of the Punjab Roadways, said, “We regularly conduct inspections of these food stalls and issue challans to errant vendors. We take requisite action to ensure hygiene at these shops after receiving complaints.”