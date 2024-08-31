 Interstate bus stand: Sale of unhygienic food, price disparities irk passengers - Hindustan Times
Interstate bus stand: Sale of unhygienic food, price disparities irk passengers

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Aug 31, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Complaints have surfaced regarding the poor hygiene standards at food stalls, with vendors charging inconsistent prices for the same items without any regulations. Adding to the passengers’ woes is the alarming sight of swarms of flies and insects hovering over uncovered food items. Rats are frequently seen scurrying across the floors, adding to the bleak picture of cleanliness.

The rampant sale of unhygienic eatables and their price disparities without any check have irked the passengers at the Interstate bus stand.

The rampant sale of unhygienic eatables and their price disparities without any check have irked the passengers at the Interstate bus stand. (HT File)
The rampant sale of unhygienic eatables and their price disparities without any check have irked the passengers at the Interstate bus stand. (HT File)

Complaints have surfaced regarding the poor hygiene standards at food stalls, with vendors charging inconsistent prices for the same items without any regulations.

At the bus stand, a 65 ml cup of tea is being sold at varying prices, ranging from 15 to 30, while other popular snacks such as patties, burgers, sandwiches, samosas, chole bhature, and pizzas are priced between 30 and 80. For instance, burgers are sold for 30 to 40, while samosas range from 15 to 20, and sandwiches are priced between 30 and 40. Chole bhature can be found anywhere from 40 to 80, and coffee from 30 to 40. Bread pakoras are priced between 15 and 20.

Adding to the passengers’ woes is the alarming sight of swarms of flies and insects hovering over uncovered food items. Rats are frequently seen scurrying across the floors, adding to the bleak picture of cleanliness.

Also, the passengers have complained that the quality of these eatables is also substandard. The vendors are using unfit tap water, greasy oils, stale breads and low-quality spices posing severe health concerns.

Gurmeet, a frequent traveller to Mullanpur, shared her experience, saying, “I carry my own lunchbox rather than eating at these stalls, as I once suffered a stomachache after eating a bread pakora here.”

Baljeet Singh, another traveller, said, “These vendors are blatantly looting us. They charge exorbitant prices for substandard food items.”

Navraj Batish, general manager of the Punjab Roadways, said, “We regularly conduct inspections of these food stalls and issue challans to errant vendors. We take requisite action to ensure hygiene at these shops after receiving complaints.”

