Interstate drug smuggling racket busted in Pathankot; 2 arrested with 1.2 kg charas

The police on Sunday arrested two persons near Lamini Government College and recovered 1.2 kg of charas from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pankaj (29) of Ranjitpur village in Jammu and Stanley Joseph (23) of Pathankot.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Pathankot, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the police received a tip-off that two persons were trying to sell charas near Lamini Government College. A police party apprehended both persons and recovered 1.2 kg of charas from their possession. The police also seized the vehicle which was being used to transport the drug.

The accused said they had acquired the charas from Jammu and Kashmir with the aim of generating a financial gain from its sale in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The SSP said a case has been filed against them under various Sections of the NDPS Act at the Police Station Division No. 1. The accused will be brought before a local court with a remand request to be granted in order to facilitate a full investigation.

