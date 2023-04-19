Khanna police seize counterfeit notes worth 15 lakh, four arrested

The Khanna Police on Wednesday busted an inter-state gang involved in manufacturing fake currency notes with the arrest of four of its members. The police also recovered fake currency notes worth ₹15.05 lakh from their possession.

The Khanna Police on Wednesday busted an inter-state gang involved in manufacturing counterfeit notes with the arrest of four of its members. The police also recovered fake currency notes worth ₹ 15.05 lakh from their possession. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with two accused held in Khanna, their Rajasthan-based associates are also among those arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Kamaljit Singh of Samrala village and Honey Bhardwaj of Machhiwara had been arrested by the Khanna police after possessing counterfeit currency notes of ₹67,500 on April 13 near Allour village. The accused were found in possession of fake notes of ₹500 and ₹200 denominations which had the same serial numbers after they were stopped for checking.

A case under Sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes or bank notes) 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes, 489-D (making or possessing instruments for counterfeiting currency-notes), 489-E(making or using documents resembling currency-notes) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sadar Khanna Police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal said that during the investigation, the duo revealed that they had procured the notes from a Rajasthan-based contact identified as Manoj Kumar, alias Vijay of Bajju Khalsa village in Bikaner. Police teams conducted raids after which he along with his associate Madan Lal, who is also a resident of Bajju Khalsa village in Bikaner, was arrested from Ajmer district in Rajasthan on April 16 with ₹14.2 lakh fake currency notes. Police also recovered technical equipment used for printing the notes, including a laptop, printer and paper which were to be used as raw material.

She said that currency notes worth ₹17,500 were also recovered from their possession on April 18. The currency notes recovered from their possession included ₹100 denomination notes worth ₹3.88 lakh and ₹500 denomination notes worth ₹1.96 lakh. The police also recovered ₹5.84 lakh worth of notes printed on large sheets which were yet to be cut into pieces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj has also been booked earlier in five cases, including one for forging currency notes and four related to thefts, the police said.

The accused have been sent to police remand and further investigation is underway, the SSP said. She said that Khanna police had also recovered ₹1.19 lakh from the four accused. She also appealed to the public to stay aware of such elements.