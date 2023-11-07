Inter-state gang of five robbers busted in Ambala

Police busted an inter-state gang of robbers with the arrest of five persons and recovered two cars, a country-made pistol and 15 sheep from them, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Monday.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said one of the accused was arrested by a team of CIA-1 in connection with a local theft of 60 sheep at gunpoint and was taken into five days of remand. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Saleem, a resident of Chamba, Zafar Ali, Asabdeen, alias Aashif, Makhandin and Liaqat Ali, all from Kathua in Jammu.

Randhawa said Saleem was arrested by a team of CIA-1 in connection with a local theft of 60 sheep at gunpoint and was taken into five days of remand.

“During questioning, Saleem disclosed the involvement of the rest of the accused. It came to the fore that they were involved in similar cases in neighbouring Patiala as well. Makhandin is the mastermind of this gang and is accused in 13 separate cases. The whole gang has over 30 separate cases registered in their names in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu,” he added.

